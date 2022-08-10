People in Toronto can now order stuff from Dollarama to their front doors like takeout

If you've ever wanted four rolls of toilet paper or a jug of mouthwash to almost magically appear at your front door in Toronto, we've got good news.

Dollarama is now on Uber Eats, with over 200 stores participating across the city and the Greater Toronto Area.

This is a new venture from the bargain chain, as they've only just partnered with Uber Eats this month. It also signals Uber's venture into the one-stop-shop area of delivery platforms.

In Toronto, the Dollarama locations at Dufferin Mall, Liberty Market, 1337 Queen Street, 800 Lansdowne, 512 Bloor West and 1139 College are listed on Uber Eats with a $2.99 - $3.49 delivery fee.



The location at Dufferin Mall alone has more than 5,500 items to choose from.

There are tons of items available to purchase through the app, including notebooks, plastic step stools, party supplies, pantyhose, candy and hundreds of other items.

"Uber Eats has grown quickly from a platform to get your favourite meals delivered to a one-stop-shop for anything you need—from pharmacy essentials to groceries to alcohol and now everyday household items," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada, in a statement to blogTO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dollarama and look forward to expanding the number of participating Dollarama stores beyond the GTA in the future."

Dollarama is now on Uber Eats, in case you wanted to pay a $5 delivery fee for $1.50 item. — .serge 🇺🇦 (@Sergetacular) July 28, 2022

According to Uber Eats, the most popular items sold from non-restaurants so far this year are toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, garbage bags, mouthwash, mops and buckets, dish detergent, facial tissues, liquid hand soap and cotton swabs.

This service is different than Dollarama's wholesale shopping option, where people can purchase products in bulk through the company's website.

Uber Eats is much more than a food delivery app now; it also offers customers the opportunity to shop for groceries, alcohol and flowers. More than three million customers order essentials beyond food through the app each month.

Dollarama has already announced they're upping their prices (which consumers will notice toward the end of the year) but cannot tell which individual items will be hiked.