A major Toronto intersection is closed for the next two weeks and it's already causing havoc

What was already a busy intersection in Toronto is now the site of confusion and chaos as a result of ongoing construction.

The City of Toronto announced last week that the intersection of Carlton Street and Church Street will be closed for streetcar track replacement until Sept. 2.

The intersection of Carleton St and Church St is closed for streetcar track replacement until September 2. This critical work will help to prevent future @TTCnotices delays and keep our infrastructure in a state of good repair. pic.twitter.com/QRTQij6TOY — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 20, 2022

The construction is part of an effort to minimize future TTC delays, however, the project is contributing to increased traffic in the immediate and surrounding area.

The TTC outlined the temporary route changes affecting the 506 Carlton streetcar, stating that the restrictions affect both directions of transport.

I'll have your feedback passed, sorry. The 506 Carlton Streetcar is diverting both ways via College Street, Bay Street, Dundas Street West, Parliament Street to route. ^KG🦋 pic.twitter.com/LXIWsWZEOl — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) July 31, 2022

The temporary closure has many commuters confused about streetcar route and schedule changes near the intersection.

TTC streetcar is a mess, they never well inform the riders of their reroute or schedule changes. For example, It's very common to wait for over 20 minutes for college 506. And the reroute of 504/505/501 basically changes every week, but you can not find the information on any map — Tasmazz (@Tasmazz) August 19, 2022

Others are pointing out that the streetcar route has experienced lots of delays even before any construction took place.

@TTChelps can you explain the gaps in service on the 506 streetcar going both east & west? all times of the day, no traffic, no construction — pissed off torontonian (@MessagesHealth) August 10, 2022

Some people said that the lack of signage near the intersection is contributing to a lot of confusion among commuters.

@TTChelps You’re on a roll! No signage at Carlton and Yonge so a bunch of us waiting for a streetcar until someone let us know. Funny…no announcements as I say on the subway for 40 mins earlier. Do you strive for ineptitude?!?!? — Rian B (@rianlb) August 13, 2022

If you're planning on taking the 506 Carlton streetcar or driving in the area, it's always best to consult a GPS-based arrival times app and check your map for any further traffic delays.