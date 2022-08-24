City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
carlton church

A major Toronto intersection is closed for the next two weeks and it's already causing havoc

What was already a busy intersection in Toronto is now the site of confusion and chaos as a result of ongoing construction.

The City of Toronto announced last week that the intersection of Carlton Street and Church Street will be closed for streetcar track replacement until Sept. 2.

The construction is part of an effort to minimize future TTC delays, however, the project is contributing to increased traffic in the immediate and surrounding area.

The TTC outlined the temporary route changes affecting the 506 Carlton streetcar, stating that the restrictions affect both directions of transport.

The temporary closure has many commuters confused about streetcar route and schedule changes near the intersection.

Others are pointing out that the streetcar route has experienced lots of delays even before any construction took place.

Some people said that the lack of signage near the intersection is contributing to a lot of confusion among commuters.

If you're planning on taking the 506 Carlton streetcar or driving in the area, it's always best to consult a GPS-based arrival times app and check your map for any further traffic delays.

