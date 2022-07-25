Toronto police officer drove cop car on Highway 401 with open bottle of Appleton rum

New police documents reveal that a high-ranking Toronto police officer was sipping on Appleton Estate Rum when he was involved in a two-car collision earlier this year.

Former head of the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal, Supt. Riyaz Hussein, 54, was driving a black Toronto police SUV on Highway 401 with an open bottle of the popular rum underneath the driver's seat.

Hussein was driving on Highway 401 near Liverpool Road in Pickering, when he struck another vehicle driving in the same direction.

While the incident occurred in January 2022, new details reveal more information about Hussein's demeanour on the night of the crash.

A 54 year old driver from Pickering was charged with #ImpairedDriving - #80plus, careless driving and open liquor as a result of a two vehicle collision on Jan 13, 7:04pm. The driver charged, rear ended a delivery truck and sustained minor injuries. #90DayLicenceSuspension — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 14, 2022

Hussein made his first appearance before the Toronto police misconduct tribunal today, and new documents allege he could barely keep his balance.

"The investigating OPP officer observed that you were unsteady on your feet and that you almost fell over," the documents read.

Not only did Hussein fail a roadside breath test, but he also registered a breath sample above the legal limit after he was taken to the Ajax-Pickering hospital.

Hussein reportedly had an open bottle of Appleton rum under the driver's seat, as well as a sealed bottle of the same liquor.

Disciplinary proceedings against Hussein have been put on hold until his criminal case has ended.