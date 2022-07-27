City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
roman baber

Anti-lockdown politician gets dragged for complaining that Toronto is still a ghost town

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

To many, this summer feels like the closest we've had to normal in some time, with major events back in full force, so many people travelling that the airport is completely screwed, and bars, restaurants, beaches and more absolutely bustling.

But, despite the fact that traffic — car, foot, and other kinds — is back up to pre-pandemic levels, there is one controversial Toronto politician who is still complaining that things aren't busy enough, and that it's a residual effect of government mandates and an instilled fear of COVID.

Former York Centre MPP Roman Baber, who was ousted from his position last year for posting anti-lockdown messaging critical of the province, took to Twitter on Wednesday to bemoan how Toronto is still too dead.

"Downtown Toronto is still a ghost town," he wrote, linking to a blogTO article about Toronto being named the 20th-worst city in North America for post-lockdown recovery levels.

"Governments need to encourage people to come back to work, instead of perpetuating fear in order to justify the disaster of the last two years."

Unfortunately for Baber, it doesn't seem that many people agreed with his assertion. Actually, they found the city to be quite the opposite lately.

Some suspect that the wannabe Conservative Party Leader might be talking about office buildings specifically, as most companies that can have transitioned into some sort of hybrid work model that permits employees to work from home at least some of the time.

"You must have money in commercial real estate," one person suspected.

The work-from-home trend has indeed persisted through summer, leaving a fair chunk of Toronto's office space (11.9 per cent) still vacant.

A few replying to Baber cited increasing costs of gas, transit, parking food and more as the main reasons they're continuing to work at home if possible.

"Zero interest in spending hours commuting on my own dime, sitting in an office smelling my co-workers' microwaved fish, paying for lunches out, getting monthly colds, or being dragged into irrelevant meetings. Cities as they were are over now. Let's not be regressive," one said.

Others felt they must be looking at different cities, suggested Baber need new glassesand wondered if he has even walked through downtown T.O. at all this summer.

Basically, the politican's attempt to further drag on a debate about long-gone government mandates and lockdown rules was unsuccessful.

Here's hoping in time that he can at long last find something else to talk about.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is expected to see a ton of potentially severe thunderstorms this week

Anti-lockdown politician gets dragged for complaining that Toronto is still a ghost town

This is why people in Toronto are hating on John Tory pretty hard right now

A Toronto hospital just got the okay to treat people with magic mushrooms

Drake gives explanation as to why his private jets are making 14-minute flights to Hamilton

Toronto police are investigating after suspicious reports of dogs getting sick in Etobicoke

DJ Khaled shows he doesn't know how to spell Canada during Toronto visit

CNE returning to Toronto next month with nightly drone show after two-year hiatus