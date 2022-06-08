Ontario is ending its mask mandate and here are the new rules

Ontario is ending its mask mandate this weekend. That means you'll no longer need a face mask when riding buses, subways, streetcars and other public transit and you also won't need one in some hospitals.

It was announced months ago that the current set of mandates would expire this Saturday, June 11 and it's been confirmed there will be no extensions to this date.

While many health authorities advise that masks should continue to be worn indoors and other high-risk setting it seems the decision is being delegated to each of us, rather than dictated by any level of government.

The City of Toronto issued a statement today clarifying that, based on public health advice, masks will still be required in some settings to protect vulnerable residents and staff.

Toronto also strongly recommends that transit users continue to wear masks even though they won't be required. Masks will also be optional on other transit services like GO Transit and UP Express.

Masks will also no longer be required when visiting City facilities such as community centres.

Here is where you'll still need to wear a mask according to Toronto officials:

TTC's Wheel-Trans

Long-term care homes operated by the City

Shelters, 24 hour respite and women's drop-in sites

Child care centres operated by the City

In the rest of the province, many hospitals have also announced they will still require masks to be worn such as those in the Waterloo Region, Guelph and Fergus, Peterborough, SickKids in Toronto and those run by the University Health Network.