Doug Ford re-elected Premier of Ontario with a majority government

It's official, the 2022 Ontario election results are in and Doug Ford has come out on top, re-elected as Premier as his Progressive Conservative party quickly roared to victory.

Most polls closed at 9 p.m. and it didn't take long for multiple major news outlets to proclaim that Ford will hold onto his position at the helm of provincial leadership, preliminary results showing his PC party winning a majority government.

The NDP holds onto its position as the official opposition in the 43rd provincial parliament, though Andrea Horwath has stepped down as party leader.

The Ontario Liberal party has taken another beating; its leader Steven Del Duca lost his battle for his home riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge and the party failed to regain official party status.

Del Duca has also stepped down as party leader, leaving only Doug Ford standing at the helm of a major Ontario party in a major shakeup of provincial politics.

#BREAKING: Ontario PC leader Doug Ford wins 2022 election, CTV News projectshttps://t.co/AVq3K4qQYM pic.twitter.com/eziCTwzyZX — CP24 (@CP24) June 3, 2022

All three of the major party candidates had cast their ballots in their home ridings by 11 a.m., though there were some concerns early on in the day when Elections Ontario acknowledged temporary glitches and changes to polling locations that left some voters in the lurch.

Another glitch prevented political parties from collecting polling data, though this was also corrected by mid-afternoon.



According to Elections Ontario, other issues ranging from power outages to fires, and even backed up sewers hampered operations at 27 polling stations, which remain open after most polls close, some as late as 11 p.m.