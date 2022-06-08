City
toronto traffic

Toronto might close fewer streets for cyclists due to traffic complaints

Toronto Mayor John Tory is speaking up regarding increased traffic jams as a result of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

Tory said he's received lots of complaints about ActiveTO throughout the past few years and is considering its impact on traffic during summer weekends.

"I have the traffic data, there’s no question that it had a bigger adverse impact on traffic during that time," he said.

The program was first introduced in 2020 to give people more space to get active and enjoy the outdoors on major roadways.

Now, with fewer restrictions and commuting back up to pre-lockdown levels, lots of drivers are complaining about the initiative's effectiveness.

The City of Toronto's data shows that in 2021, suggested travel times on the Gardiner Expressway and The Queensway were double or even sometimes triple on ActiveTO weekends versus regular days.

Tory said while Toronto has no plans to get rid of the program entirely, the city has to factor in a balance between traffic flow and cyclists going forward.

"We have to have a balance in the program and have a city that can from time-to-time close roads for big events and just for people to have the joy of being outside," he explained.

There's no update yet on if ActiveTO is happening again this weekend, so make sure to check the city’s website for updates.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

