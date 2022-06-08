Toronto might close fewer streets for cyclists due to traffic complaints

Toronto Mayor John Tory is speaking up regarding increased traffic jams as a result of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

Tory said he's received lots of complaints about ActiveTO throughout the past few years and is considering its impact on traffic during summer weekends.

"I have the traffic data, there’s no question that it had a bigger adverse impact on traffic during that time," he said.

The program was first introduced in 2020 to give people more space to get active and enjoy the outdoors on major roadways.

ActiveTO = good intentions, horrible planning by the city — Julius Khan 🇵🇸 (@JuliusKhan10) June 8, 2022

Now, with fewer restrictions and commuting back up to pre-lockdown levels, lots of drivers are complaining about the initiative's effectiveness.

ActiveTO made sense the last 2 years because the roads weren’t that busy. But now?! Everything is open again and it’s just going to cause chaos this summer. — mwiltshireee (@mwiltshireee) June 8, 2022

The City of Toronto's data shows that in 2021, suggested travel times on the Gardiner Expressway and The Queensway were double or even sometimes triple on ActiveTO weekends versus regular days.

Tory said while Toronto has no plans to get rid of the program entirely, the city has to factor in a balance between traffic flow and cyclists going forward.

@Mark_Grimes @JohnTory @cityoftoronto #ActiveTO is a must for summer

If u truly r serious about public transit environment & healthy living in our city then ActiveTO is important

Gridlock will be here all summer re jays & all other festivals

Ending ActiveTO is very short sighted — MY handle (@mikeyoung900) June 8, 2022

"We have to have a balance in the program and have a city that can from time-to-time close roads for big events and just for people to have the joy of being outside," he explained.

@JohnTory Torontonians don’t care about the traffic - we LOVE #ActiveTO. Please don’t stop giving us space to ride. People can leave their cars at home in the suburbs and take transit into the city if they don’t enjoy the traffic. Your city values it’s bike space and #acriveTO — freak_w/geeks (@Freak_w_geeks) June 8, 2022

There's no update yet on if ActiveTO is happening again this weekend, so make sure to check the city’s website for updates.