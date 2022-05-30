Toronto's long awaited W Hotel is finally opening after more than two years of delays

After two long years of delays, Toronto's W Hotel is finally opening this summer — less than two months from this very date.

The hotly-anticipated W Toronto will officially open its doors at 90 Bloor Street East, near Yonge, on July 21st, 2022, according to Marriott International.

Billed as a "new socially-charged hub for the city," the 11-storey, 254 room hotel aims to "reflect Toronto's brutalist architecture, graffiti art, grid-like sprawl, green spaces, and theatre and music culture" with no less than three distinct restaurants, a "rebellious coffeehouse" and a poppin' rooftop bar.

"Guests and locals alike will be able to satisfy any craving with everything from plant forward fare and local bites to Mediterranean-inspired tapas and of course, a playful and original beverage program that W is known for," wrote the brand in a release on Monday.

Guests can expect the hotel's signature "Whatever/Whenever" service everywhere onsite.

The hotel will also feature an indoor and outdoor lobby equipped with a DJ booth, plus a private recording studio for collaborating, broadcasting, and even recording podcasts. Called the "W Sound Suite," this creative space will be the first of its kind in Canada.

A 3,300-square-foot fitness centre and 4,800 square feet of meeting space for events will complement the stylish new accommodations and amenities.

But it won't be cheap to stay there; the hotel's booking website suggests that rooms start around $540 on a weeknight, and can range all the way up to $3,772 for a bi-level suite on weekends.

The W has over 50 hotel locations worldwide and is known for advertising itself to millennial guests. Marriott first announced that a Toronto location for the W Hotel would open in the summer of 2020.

The old Marriott's $40-million design transformation started in July of 2019, but due to lockdown restrictions and delays, the official opening was pushed back.

An opening date for the new W might just be one more sign that things are finally getting back to normal in Toronto.