Toronto street is overflowing with garbage and locals can't take it anymore

Litter seems to be a big problem in Toronto. Whether it be owners not picking up their dog's poop or leaving garbage on a trail after a party, people have become frustrated with others not cleaning up after themselves.

One street in Toronto is overflowing with garbage and locals have decided to put things into their own hands and have organized a street cleanup.

Shoreline Revival Group is an environmental conservation organization that has planned its first pop-up cleanup event to help clean up Unwin Avenue, by Cherry Beach.

The organization is concerned about all the litter along the road, just a few hundred meters from the shoreline of Lake Ontario, which can find its way into the lake.

"We love our environment and wildlife. We want to get as much trash as possible," says co-founder of Shoreline Revival Group, Jeff Onions.

The group stresses that the event is time-sensitive because once the bushes and trees start to bloom, it'll be hard to reach those places to remove the trash.

Shoreline Revival Group hosts ten events a year in addition to regular cleanups to help clean up problem areas.

"We want to raise awareness, not just towards the poor state of some areas, but also setting up events is a great way to meet like-minded people. We want to encourage others to plan and host events like these."

Every volunteer that helps clean up the street will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift card to a local restaurant.

If you want to help save the planet and our city, mark your calendars for May 14. The group will provide garbage bags and gloves for those who want to help clean up the area.

The group of volunteers will be cleaning up Unwin Avenue from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. The meet-up spot will be on Unwin Avenue by the Cherry Beach Sports Field Park.