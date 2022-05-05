City
Toronto's High Park seems ill-equipped to handle this year's cherry blossom mania

Cherry blossom mania has returned to High Park in Toronto as the city reaches peak bloom for 2022, but parkgoers are noting that even though the bloom and accompanying boom are back, the public amenities needed to support them remain inaccessible to all.

You can probably stop checking for the latest updates from Sakura Watch and just go to High Park already, but if you plan to visit the cherry blossoms this year, there are a few things you'll need to know.

Most importantly, you'll need to bring water and map out nearby washrooms, two departments where the city will most certainly not have you covered this spring.

The city's pandemic closure of public washrooms has been a problem for two years now, already well-known to people experiencing homelessness and others with medical issues such as inflammatory bowel disease.

And now we can add Millennial and GenZ crowds trying to get their IG selfies to that list, as High Park's washrooms and other public facilities remain shuttered even as pandemic restrictions are lifted in practically every other department.

It goes without saying that people looking at cherry blossoms and needing a place to do their business should be less of a concern than those living on the streets being deprived of public facilities.

Though having this inconvenience framed through the phone camera lenses of the selfie generation raises awareness about an ongoing issue that hasn't been getting its deserved airplay.

But let's say you made a pit stop on the way to High Park, or pride yourself on excellent bladder and bowel control. There are still going to be some hurdles, as even city water fountains appear to be on the fritz.

That hasn't stopped crowds from flocking to High Park en masse, and with a favourable weather forecast for the weekend, it could get quite busy with nowhere for the masses to (legally or without buying something) use a washroom.

There is relief on the way though, as the City has begun reopening washrooms, including High Park's.

This process is expected to take several weeks, though, so don't expect the long-awaited change to occur overnight.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

