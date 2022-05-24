Toronto may be getting a cool new solution to missing your package deliveries

Missing a package delivery is extra annoying now that people are getting more things delivered by mail than ever before post-pandemic, and residents of Toronto are very familiar with hilariously half-assed deliveries or deliveries gone otherwise awry.

A new solution coming to the city will help to make these first-world woes a thing of the past, providing people with a convenient new way to make sure they get (or mail out) their items, while also making creative use of some space usually reserved for parking.

Purolator — a company also known for dispatching some adorably unique little delivery vehicles around the city — is on board with a new proposal for a novel "mini-hub" concept, which would be piloted on George Street near U of T in partnership with the school's Transportation Research Institute.

The cute little shipping container hub would serve as the home base for a simultaneous electric cargo bike pilot, and would also offer walk-up pick-up and drop-off services for residents who don't want to deal with having to wait around for delivery people or the stress of missing them.

There are also the less obvious benefits, such as lowering emissions and traffic, and achieving the city's goal to reach zero pedestrian and cyclist deaths on roadways.

"Over the course of the pandemic the importance of delivery options has become highlighted. Urban delivery for the courier industry is becoming more difficult due to limited commercial vehicle parking, inadequate loading facilities, available capacity to meet growing demand and road congestion," the city's transportation services manager notes in a new report suggesting the pilot.

"This has created the desire by the courier industry to investigate alternative cost effective, efficient and sustainable goods and package delivery modes in dense urban centers... E-commerce sales are anticipated to continue growing at double digit rates and the industry must develop and explore new delivery modals to keep up with the increasing demand."

The suggested hub would take up five pay-and-display street parking spots near 60 George Street for a test period of 18 months. Toronto's Infrastructure and Environment Committee will consider the idea at its meeting this week.