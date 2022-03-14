Hilarious stories and videos of half-assed package deliveries in Toronto are so relatable

While the world was essentially shut down due to COVID-19, millions of people amped up their online shopping game as retailers pivoted to add better online options for delivery.

This trend has meant a bit of a nightmare for delivery people, with Amazon drivers in particular over-working themselves harder and for longer than ever, sometimes risking the safety of themselves and others to reach quotas and get the job done.

The quality of service has perhaps declined as a result, at least based on many people's accounts in Toronto, where it seems that poor attempts at delivering people's stuff has become the norm.

One video in particular encapsulates the experience of many residents who seem to be facing the same problem.

a couple weeks back, i got a notification that someone was at my front door, but i didn’t see anyone or anything there. so, i pulled up my nest and, welp…you gotta love @PurolatorInc 🤦🏼‍♀️ happy friday, y’all! 🤠 https://t.co/BZmBWZPJo4 — jen kirsch (@jen_kirsch) March 11, 2022

Posted to Twitter on Friday, the doorbell cam footage shows a delivery person from Purolator walking up to the door — dejectedly, it's worth noting — and simply chucking the box onto the front step without ringing the doorbell.

Inside were glass items, which the original poster said were unharmed, though she found the situation to be pretty hilarious.

"I'm so appreciative of a delivery person who actually rings the bell to at least alert me, but this guy just tossed it and left! It was just so unnecessary, which just adds to the humour, really," she tells blogTO.

"I couldn't help but laugh because it was so over-the-top. He also threw the box in front of the door that opens, so the second I go to retrieve the package, it would fall down the rest of the stairs. One thing I notice is common with deliveries is that they'll lazily leave it outside the door to the vestibule, as opposed to putting it safely in the doorway."

Though the complaint can definitely be classified as a first-world problem — there are actual humanitarian crises happening around the globe right now — it is something that a lot of people are taking to social media to bemoan as of late.

Whether it's packages left lazily in a condo building's common area instead of with residents, or at least at their actual front doors...

This is how @amazonca sees fit to deliver packages in my building. Am I the only one who finds this unacceptable? pic.twitter.com/gWIJFuIwci — Rachel Seigel (@rachelnseigel) March 11, 2022

Parcels thrown quickly and carelessly, and/or left in bad locations where they are bound to get stolen, ruined by the elements or eventually blow away...

Hey @amazonca Whatever you paid this guy is too much. @AmazonHelp I know the speel "Oh no! Please message us your order # and we'll investigate" Yada! Yada! Yada! By the time I get home it will have blown away. pic.twitter.com/TUO1PPqyxv — Mark Di Felice (@MarkDiFelice) March 10, 2022

Delivery personnel not even attempting to see if someone is home, leaving the resident to go and pick up their mail from somewhere else, even if they had been present at the time to receive it...

You have got to be kidding me. I’m walking home with this because you chuckleheads didn’t even want to TRY?! pic.twitter.com/uotkZ6TrZI — Kate Carter Hickey (@thatgirlcartier) November 4, 2021

Or then companies just failing to deliver items at all.

They literally don't lol — ︎︎ ︎︎ m ଘ(੭ˊᵕˋ)੭* ੈ (@marriefn) March 8, 2022

The whole "leaving a delivery attempt slip without actually attempting the delivery" seems to be the most common, and something that feels unfortunately familiar.

2/2 The open door leads right into the kitchen and the mail box is right beside the opened door. It was 100% impossible for him not to have seen me. I heard him and opened the door and told him I was home. He was like "Oh, you are home!" and went to the van to get my package. — Alex Wentzell (@AlexWentzell) February 3, 2022

For condos, that recipients are not always buzzed, and again are simply left with a slip for them to go pick up their package on their own — admittedly a minor annoyance in the grand scheme of things, but technically someone else's job that they are getting paid to do (and aren't doing very well, clearly).

And if you've dropped a few hundred dollars on an order or need it ASAP, it is understandably frustrating when a worker doesn't do their best — or even try at all — to actually get it to you.

Figured out why we get so many @FedExCanada stickers in our lobby. Guy just comes in and sticks a sorry we missed you sticker. Never buzzed from the lobby. So either didn’t bother to try and deliver the package or called from his own phone to see if they answer a random number 🤦‍♀️ — Lisa (@lisastar08) May 27, 2021

Though Purolator, FedEx and Canada Post did not respond to requests for comments and further information on the matter, they ostensibly have higher standards for the quality of their services than many Torontonians seem to be receiving these days.