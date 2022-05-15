City
Staff
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cyclist killed toronto

Terrifying incidents involving motorists and cyclists has Toronto fuming

City
Staff
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A serious injury to a cyclist and an alarming viral video this weekend have many in Toronto calling for more action, including renewed calls for Lake Shore West to be closed to motorists, at least on summer weekends.

ActiveTO was a huge success the last two summers as the city grappled with lockdowns and made unprecedented changes to encourage residents to get outside on foot and on bike.

Lake Shore West was one of the beneficiaries as lanes were closed between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road for most of the summer.

The result? Cyclists and pedestrians turned out in huge numbers to enjoy the waterfront route in a safe way. 

The temporary initiative was largely deemed a success despite complaints from motorists about unbearable traffic jams and annoying detours.

This year? No ActiveTO route closures have been announced so far and if it comes back, many expect it to be in a much diminished scope. 

The incident this weekend showed that even with dedicated bike lanes, cyclists in the city still aren't safe from motorists when things go awry.

In this weekend's incident, Toronto Police say the "life-altering injuries" occurred when when a driver lost control of their vehicle, "went off the road and hit a cyclist."

Reports have many in Toronto fuming mad, suggesting that injuries like this to cyclists could be prevented if only the City had the will to act.

Many are calling for the return of ActiveTO this spring and summer.

It's not the first major incident involving a cyclist and motorist in recent days.

On Thursday, dashcam video captured an incident near High Park where a motorist used their vehicle to intimidate a cyclist and nearly knocked them off the road before a verbal altercation occurred.

People are now calling for Toronto Police to investigate.

Lead photo by

Screenshot

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Terrifying incidents involving motorists and cyclists has Toronto fuming

10 secret places to explore in Ontario this summer

Toronto university admitting 200 students forced to flee Ukraine

Video shows disrespectful crowds damaging cherry blossoms at Toronto's High Park

Angry Toronto cat watches through window as raccoon eats its food

Toronto has the worst punishments for fare evasion of all major Canadian cities

Victim of Toronto subway pushing incident sues the TTC for $1 million

Confused Ontario drivers receiving big fines for not renewing their licence plates