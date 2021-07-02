City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ActiveTO Road Closure Toronto

Toronto is closing a number of new streets to cars this summer

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's ActiveTO program for cyclists and pedestrians is in full swing and will continue throughout the month of July with each weekend seeing road closures of at least four streets.

This month will see the restoring of some previous routes like Lake Shore West along with adding some new closures along the way.

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 3 to 4.

  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Roads within High Park

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 10 to 11.

  • Roads within Exhibition Place
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
  • Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road
  • River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Roads within High Park

The weekend of July 10 will also see a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for maintenance. 

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 17 to 18.

  • Black Creek Drive (northbound lanes) between Trethewey Drive to Lawrence Avenue (July 17 only)
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
  • Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road
  • River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Roads within High Park

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 24 to 25.

  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road
  • Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road
  • River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Roads within High Park

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 31 to August 1.

  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road
  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
  • The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)
  • Roads within High Park

This summer cyclists and pedestrians should be taking full advantage of these car-free streets to get outside and get active.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario is on track to enter Step 3 on schedule and here's what will reopen

Toronto is closing a number of new streets to cars this summer

New GO bus service will take you straight to the Toronto Zoo

People in Toronto got stupid with fireworks again this Canada Day

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Thousands dressed in orange marched in Toronto for Every Child Matters on Canada Day

Here's what a Toronto bar with Dundas in their name thinks about the renaming decision

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is Toronto's modern wonder of the world