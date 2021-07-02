Toronto is closing a number of new streets to cars this summer

Toronto's ActiveTO program for cyclists and pedestrians is in full swing and will continue throughout the month of July with each weekend seeing road closures of at least four streets.

This month will see the restoring of some previous routes like Lake Shore West along with adding some new closures along the way.

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 3 to 4.

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Get ready for #ActiveTO on parts of Lake Shore Blvd West, Lake Shore Blvd East, the new Meadoway route and roads in High Park this Saturday and Sunday. Times and details at https://t.co/2qNg1nqC0F pic.twitter.com/20m8IxqqN9 — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) July 1, 2021

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 10 to 11.

Roads within Exhibition Place

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road

River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

The weekend of July 10 will also see a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for maintenance.

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 17 to 18.

Black Creek Drive (northbound lanes) between Trethewey Drive to Lawrence Avenue (July 17 only)

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road

River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 24 to 25.

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Jameson Avenue and Stadium Road

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road

River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

Here are the ActiveTO road closures you can expect for July 31 to August 1.

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes) between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes) between Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

The Meadoway in Scarborough (Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Club Road)

Roads within High Park

This summer cyclists and pedestrians should be taking full advantage of these car-free streets to get outside and get active.