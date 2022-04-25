City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway down outage

Toronto work week starts with a TTC outage and a miserable commute

City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto commuters are facing a rough start to the week with, you guessed it, another unplanned TTC subway outage.

Line 1 subway trains came to a halt just after 6 a.m. on Monday, replacing service between Lawrence and Eglinton stations with dreaded shuttle buses on Yonge Street. And it's creating commuter chaos to kick off the last week of April.

An early morning fire in the midtown area could be the cause of the mayhem, Toronto Police reporting a fire at Yonge and Roehampton, just north of Eglinton subway station, at 6:02 a.m., warning that people should "expect delays in the area."

Minutes later, the TTC reported that trains are not in service between Eglinton and Lawrence while the transit agency fixes a mechanical problem, adding that shuttle buses had been deployed.

But long lines queueing to board shuttle buses only grew as rush hour arrived, with one local claiming that he witnessed "probably 400 people on the sidewalk."

Area resident Martin Partridge tells blogTO that while he was waiting to board a shuttle bus, the line "stretched down Lawrence, up Yonge, and into the station up to the turnstiles," adding that the problem intensified with the arrival of every southbound train at Lawrence.

Overflowing crowds and a lack of shuttle buses on the route had some walking the two kilometres south from Lawrence Station to catch a southbound train at Eglinton.

But those who walked without checking status updates on their phones were given an unpleasant surprise when the outage had been extended to St. Clair just before 8 a.m.

One rider at St. Clair reported at 8:17 a.m. that no shuttle bus had arrived yet, and additional northbound trains were adding to long lines every minute.

UPDATE: As of 9:15 a.m, the outage has been resolved, and trains are once again operating.

Lead photo by

Martin Partridge

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Snow is in the forecast for Toronto again this week because April weather sucks

Toronto neighbourhood to suffer noise and traffic headaches until winter

Anti-vaxxers are furious that the Toronto Zoo is protecting its animals with vaccines

Toronto is about to get extra dirty as thousands of janitors prepare to strike

Massive Russian cargo plane still grounded in Toronto and here's how to see it

Toronto work week starts with a TTC outage and a miserable commute

Win tickets to the National Women’s Show

Photographer captures street scenes from Toronto in the 1980s