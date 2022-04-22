Toronto twenty-something cracks new Jeopardy! record as the world watches

Toronto's Mattea Roach has been living out the dream of avid trivia buffs and Jeopardy! watchers worldwide lately as she soars to stardom on the classic quiz show, reaching another huge milestone this week.

Roach, a tutor and U of T grad, officially entered the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame after winning her 13th consecutive game on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old sexual diversity studies major now boasts a prize purse of $286,081 USD — more than $360k Canadian — that she's accrued since her debut on the show on April 5. Not too shabby at all.

Roach, who is originally from Halifax but now lives here in T.O., has also amassed more than 10,000 followers on Twitter, where she's been sharing inside glimpses into her journey on the show.

She's also been sharing a ton of post-episode thoughts, which have included some major Toronto nods.

"Absolutely had to ring in on the $800 'My Literary Creations' clue for Margaret Atwood (famed U of T alumna and resident of the Annex)," Roach wrote on Friday afternoon.

"I don't think I've ever seen her anywhere around town, but I definitely have at least one ex-barista friend who's served her coffee before."

The champ is now tied for the eighth-longest winning streak in the show's history, and Toronto is proud as hell.

Roach will be back on the show again tonight, and is guaranteed to appear in the next edition of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions as well.