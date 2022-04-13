Toronto woman secures 6th Jeopardy! win and the city is proud

If there's one thing Toronto can be proud of right now, it's the 23-year-old tutor who absolutely killed it for the sixth consecutive game on Jeopardy! last night.

Mattea Roach, who is originally from Nova Scotia but now lives in Toronto, has been on a roll since she played her first game on April 5 — winning a total of $148,000 USD thus far and officially qualifying to compete in the Tournament of Champions.

Following her fifth win, the "lesbian, Nova Scotian, 6x Jeopardy champ" (as written in her Twitter bio) expressed excitement and disbelief about her winning streak in an online Jeopardy! update.

This glow courtesy of a thick layer of TV makeup and the knowledge that I just won over $100k USD (01/27/22 in Culver City) https://t.co/BNHZ0AmpyP — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 9, 2022

"It feels wild," she said. "After the fourth game I was thinking, 'I really want to be in that TOC,' especially with the incredible season, and all the amazing streaks and fantastic players that have been on."

Toronto residents, Nova Scotians and Canadians in general have been watching Roach with delight this past week as she's put our country on the map.

Enjoying fellow @UofT alum and Toronto resident Mattea Roach killing it on Jeopardy, now up to $148k in winnings after her 6th win. 🇨🇦🤺 — Caitlin Kelly, writing coach/writer (@CaitlinKellyNYC) April 13, 2022

The young brainiac has spoken highly about Canada throughout her time on the show, and she's made her admiration for the late great original (Canadian) Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, very clear.

"To be a Canadian on Jeopardy! is always very special. Alex Trebek's legacy is such a big part of the show," she said earlier this week. "So, yeah, I'm just glad that I'm putting on a good show for all the folks back up North."

Roach has certainly given people something to celebrate at a time when the news is mostly doom and gloom, and many are grateful for the welcome reprieve.

The young tutor expressed plans to pay off her student loans following her first win, and now it seems she'll walk away with enough cash to do that and more.

Toronto tutor, Mattea Roach, wins big on #Jeopardy tonight with the game of Life!

“My student loan can be paid off” pic.twitter.com/kfeTv2Ma6s — Mark Orlan (@MarkOrlan) April 6, 2022

Roach is set to return to the iconic Jeopardy! stage tonight (April 13), where she'll defend her returning champion title against a California bookseller and a Chicago-based airline planning analyst.