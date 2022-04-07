A 23-year-old Toronto woman is absolutely crushing it on Jeopardy! this week

Today in talented people putting Toronto on the map, we have two-day Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach — a local tutor and U of T grad who originally hails from Halifax but now resides firmly in The 6ix.

Roach will appear in her third episode of the iconic TV game show this evening (Thursday, April 7, 2022,) where she'll be defending her title as Returning Champion against a sportscaster from New York and a college student from New Jersey.

The self-described "lesbian, Nova Scotian [and] 2x Jeopardy champ" first appeared on the long-running American program Tuesday evening. In that episode, she bested a high school teacher from California and a government administrator from Virginia to take home a respectable $32,001. That's in U.S. dollars.

Going down to LA, a US Customs agent told me to “rock em sock em” at @Jeopardy, so that’s what I tried to do - catch me on April 5 to find out if I succeeded! pic.twitter.com/9CjpI9dzU1 — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) March 24, 2022

"My student loan is paid off," Roach told Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, who has now fully assumed the role once held by the late great Canadian Alex Trebek, following Tuesday's big win.

"That's it. That's it. I'm hoping to go back to school so like... there will be more... now I start from zero, yeah" she giggled with joy. "Oh my god."

On Wednesday, our girl crushed two more Americans — a professor from Washington (the state, not the city) and a digital programming manager from Connecticut.

She heads into Thursday night's competition with $70,801 (just under $90K CAD) in previous winnings — a pretty nice consolation prize even if she doesn't win this evening.

Heck, even if she were going home with nothing, making it onto Jeopardy! is a remarkable achievement, and Roach herself is satisfied just to have participated.

"Being on Jeopardy at all was such an incredible stroke of luck," she wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. "To actually win a game was the cherry on top of what would have been an amazing experience regardless of result."

Toronto Jeopardy! fanatics (hello) couldn't be prouder to claim Roach as one of our own, but don't tell Nova Scotia — they're bragging just as much, if not more, than Ontario about the Canadian game show contestant.

In what I can only call a display of “extreme Cape Breton behavior,” my mom’s cousin put this up at the grocery store he and my great aunt/uncle run in Marion Bridge - feeling so incredibly supported!! Two more days ✨ pic.twitter.com/bORqgiOuvp — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 3, 2022

News outlets and businesses in and around Roach's home city of Halifax are extending their sincerest congratulations and excitement over her Jeopardy! stint, including a Cape Breton market that's been advertising it on a sign outside the store.

While she did grow up out east, Roach's Linkedin indicates that she graduated from the University of Toronto in 2020 with a BA in Sexual Diversity Studies, Political Science, and Women & Gender Studies.

She worked for Statistics Canada following university before assuming her current role as a tutor with The LSAT Nerds.

You can catch her third (but hopefully not final) episode of Jeopardy! tonight at 7:30 p.m. on whichever station carries the popular quiz competition show where you live.