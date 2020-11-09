City
alex trebek

People in Toronto pay tribute to Alex Trebek with memorial on King Street

Alex Trebek was a beloved television host, a consistent force for kindness and a household name throughout his many decades in the public eye, and people all over the world — including in Toronto — are now mourning his death. 

The iconic Jeopardy! host passed away this weekend after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80, and fans of the Canadian TV personality have been paying tribute to him ever since. 

The fact that Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ont., also means his death is hitting even closer to home for the Ontario residents who've long been proud to hail from the same province as the icon. 

As a result, Toronto residents have set up a memorial on the Canadian Walk of Fame on King Street in his honour. 

Trebek was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2006, and his star sits in the company of other Canadian icons including Leonard Cohen, Celine Dion, Martin Short and more

If you happen to be strolling along King Street this week, you'll likely see the memorial set up with photos, flowers and candles directly next to Trebek's star. 

Fans of the Jeapordy! host have been making their way to the memorial to pay tribute to him and pay their respects, and many have also posted photos of the shrine to social media. 

Likewise, in California, a memorial has been set up at Trebek's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he was inducted in 1999.

"We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement on Trebek's passing.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

