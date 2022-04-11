Scary dashcam video shows Toronto streetcar crash at full speed into a stopped car

The TTC is conducting an investigation after a worrying incident was recorded by someone's dashcam over the weekend, when a streetcar crashed into a vehicle stopped at a busy intersection in the heart of Toronto.

In the brief clip captured just after 5 p.m. on Sat. April 9, a streetcar travelling eastbound on Queen Street West towards Vanauley Street can be seen rear-ending a white sedan at high speed, sending it crashing forward into a pickup truck.

It all happened in a matter of seconds.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells blogTO that the crash occurred Saturday evening in the Queen and Spadina area, though the root cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

It appears the streetcar itself was barely damaged, though the white sedan and its driver weren't as lucky, the vehicle's hood compressing from the impact of being forced into the pickup truck.

Toronto Police were unable to offer up any additional information about the crash, and it is unknown at this time if anyone in the two vehicles or the streetcar sustained any injuries.

As a result of the crash, eastbound streetcars on the TTC 501 route were forced to detour around the collision site via Portland, Adelaide, and Spadina. Regular service was restored before 7 p.m.

501 Queen Regular service has resumed eastbound near Queen St W at Spadina Ave. https://t.co/QLgwiCupsK — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 9, 2022

The collision could have been much more disastrous for local traffic on an evening when both the Blue Jays and Leafs played home games nearby. Other streetcar crashes in the past have caused even more extensive problems for traffic, including multiple derailment incidents in recent years.

While this looks to be a case of the streetcar driver being distracted or otherwise incapacitated at the time of the crash, many other streetcar-on-car collisions in the past have been squarely the fault of motorists.