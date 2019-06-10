City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago

King streetcar

TTC streetcar derailment shuts down major Toronto intersection

A TTC streetcar derailed at King and University to avoid hitting a car that went through a red light at 6:50 a.m. this morning.

It all started when a Hyundai SUV drove through a red light at the intersection causing the the 504 streetcar to derail on collision.

The car was badly damaged, but thankfully no pedestrians or passengers were harmed.

king streetcar

A TTC streetcar derailed at King and University. Photo by Hannah Alberga. 

University Avenue is now closed between Wellington and Adelaide until further notice.

"Thank god there was no people on the corner because that would have been a bad situation," Mark Hayward, a police officer in 52 division, told me.

No pedestrians were crossing the street at the time. 

king streetcar

The Hyundai SUV that drove through the red light at King and University. Photo  by Hannah Alberga. 

The car was a Lyft ride with two passengers. The driver and passengers are in the hospital being treated for minor injuries. No one was seriously hurt. 

Hannah Alberga 

