Toronto will get an early shot of summer weather next week as temperatures soar above 20 C

After a long, cold, and unusually snowy winter season, Toronto is finally starting to see some consistently warm weather (as opposed to those wild temperature swings that give us all four seasons in the span of 24 hours.)

The Weather Network is reporting that many parts of Canada are showing signs that "winter is finally in the rear-view mirror," with blizzards and freezing rain expected to make way for summer-like warmth next week.

"Spring's quintessential temperature rollercoaster will climb to the top of the hill next week as a ridge of high pressure looks to build over the eastern half of Canada," noted the network in an update posted Tuesday morning.

"We're likely to see a streak of above-seasonal high temperatures early next week...Temperatures will easily push into the upper teens for many locations in southern Ontario, with the potential for highs in the 20s in spots."

This is most excellent news for those of us who love the sun and hate the slush, but it won't necessarily last; Spring is spring, after all.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thurdsay of next week are all shaping up to be gorgeous, according to meteorologists, but a "cooler pattern" is expected to move in after that and stick around for a while.

For parts of Canada yearning for some signs that winter is finally in the rear-view mirror, the scales are about to tip in their favour. — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 4, 2022

Fortunately, "cooler" in April is equivalent to "balmy" in December — very, very mild. The lowest daytime temperature in the 14-day forecast right now is 6 C.

"We do expect a few days of much warmer weather during the second week of April. However, a cooler pattern is expected to return for the second half of the month," noted Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham in his forecast for the month.

"Of course 'normal' temperatures will continue to climb by nearly two degrees per week, so while it is unlikely that the April will tease us with any early summer-like warmth, we will see warmer weather at times as the month progresses."

Hey, we'll take it — but not right away. Before next week's splash of summer Toronto is expected to get a solid blast of heavy rain.

Messy precipitation will start moving into Southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, according to the forecast, bringing as much as 50 mm to some parts of the province.

At least we have a mini-summer to look forward to after the storms clear out.