Toronto businesses have their own takes on the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock meme

As soon as Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars went viral as a meme, Toronto businesses were quick to jump on the bandwagon with their own takes on the trend.

While discussion surrounding the controversial event itself has swirled, angles from local businesses on the meme have been some light.

It's tough to begrudge them for the shameless self-promotion.

Bistro 422 used the opportunity for a classic jab at Sneaky Dee's, a neighbouring bar they've long had a friendly rivalry with.

Indian street food spot Chaska used the meme for an ever-popular Canadian topic: what constitutes the limitations of poutine.

Score on King used it to illustrate how their servers feel going into patio season, happy hour, last call and playoffs.

A local homebrew supply shop took the chance to make an inside joke only home beer brewers would understand, and advertise buy two, get one free liquid yeast.

Toronto rehearsal studio Lynx used the meme to drive home how serious they are about time limits in their rooms (and ten minute warnings).

Toronto restaurant Bryden's doesn't seem to have quite grasped how to "do" the meme, but used it to advertise their buck-a-shuck deal on oysters anyway, and there's really no wrong way to do that.