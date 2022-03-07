City
Jack Landau
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
melting snow garbage

It's melting garbage glacier season in Toronto and people are grossed out

City
Jack Landau
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winter only has a few weeks to go, and Toronto got a brief taste of spring weather when temperatures soared into the teens on Sunday. But nothing comes without a price in this town.

It's been a brutal season, punctuated by a historic mid-January blizzard that ground Toronto to a halt. Most of that snow was removed, the city forming vast mountains of dirty, salt-saturated snow as crews worked overtime to clear streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

But not all of the snow was carted off; some of it was piled high into dense banks on the sides of roads. The arrival of the first major melting event means that these temporary glaciers have begun to recede, leaving a nasty mess of filth that serves as an annual reminder that we humans are a trash species.

The waste being revealed paints a bit of a picture about the last winter of lockdowns, with fewer cigarette butts easily attributed to the lack of nightlife during this period. In place of the piles of tar-stained butts, this year's garbage glaciers seem to have more disposable masks peppered in.

One claims to have witnessed the city making an effort to clean these thawing waste heaps, an effort which apparently fell short.

Others have… interesting ideas… for what to do with the gross snowbanks.

With temperatures expected to hover at or above freezing through the week, these garbage glaciers are only going to get more unsightly as the snow melts and the concentration of trash becomes more apparent.

Lead photo by

PJMixer

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's melting garbage glacier season in Toronto and people are grossed out

Toronto is getting an amazing flower farm with help from homes across the city

Train full of military tanks spotted rolling through Toronto gives highway drivers a shock

Ontario cop finds person living in shack during dangerously cold night in Toronto

Acupuncture will no longer be covered by insurance if Ontario passes this controversial law

TTC warns of military exercise taking over abandoned Toronto subway station

Wild accounts of Toronto UFOs include unexplainable flying donuts and jellybeans

Face mask freakout captured on camera in Ontario grocery store parking lot