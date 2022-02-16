City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Family Day Toronto 2022

What's open and closed Family Day 2022 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2022 is important information you need to know to plan your outing for the day. While many businesses close for the day, there a number exceptions that will keep their doors open on February 21.

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day 2022 in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
Open

family day toronto 2022

T&T Supermarket will be keeping their doors open for all of your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Family Day Toronto

Shopping centres like the Eaton Centre will be open on February 21. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Family Day Toronto

Skating is just one activity you can do on Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Bata Shoe Museum
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • MOCA
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

You can still find Cold War-era nuclear air raid sirens hidden in plain sight in Toronto

What you need to know about the next Ontario provincial election in 2022

Special weather alert issued for Toronto ahead of messy winter storm

What's open and closed Family Day 2022 in Toronto

Huge changes coming to Toronto's waterfront and here's what it will look like

Not everyone is happy that Ontario's vaccine passport program is ending

This is what happens to boats when people leave them in Lake Ontario

The Toronto Zoo is getting a brewery and yurts for overnight stays in huge revamp