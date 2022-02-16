What's open and closed Family Day 2022 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2022 is important information you need to know to plan your outing for the day. While many businesses close for the day, there a number exceptions that will keep their doors open on February 21.
Here's what's open and closed this Family Day 2022 in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
Open
T&T Supermarket will be keeping their doors open for all of your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
Shopping centres like the Eaton Centre will be open on February 21. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Skating is just one activity you can do on Family Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Canada's Wonderland
- MOCA
Open