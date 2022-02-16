What's open and closed Family Day 2022 in Toronto

What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2022 is important information you need to know to plan your outing for the day. While many businesses close for the day, there a number exceptions that will keep their doors open on February 21.

Here's what's open and closed this Family Day 2022 in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Mail delivery

Food and Drink



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Family Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Bata Shoe Museum

Canada's Wonderland

MOCA

Open