It's going to feel like -24 C in Toronto this week

Although it looks like it's starting to get warmer, don't put away your warmest winter gear just yet because temperatures are going to drop well below zero degrees, feeling like -24 C in Toronto this week.

Toronto has had a blast of cold weather, with several extreme weather warnings the past couple of weeks, with temperatures reaching up to -35 C in January.

It's going to feel like -18 C with the wind chill starting on Saturday with temperatures dropping to -24 C by nighttime according to The Weather Network.

The rest of the week's forecast predicts a bit of warmer weather with temperatures rising up to 4 C by Wednesday and a few flurries scattered through the week.

The weekend is predicted to be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of flurries.

Environment Canada is also forecasting similar temperatures throughout the week and weekend.

If you plan on going outside, make sure to wear some of your warmest gear so you don't end up freezing while enjoying the sunshine.