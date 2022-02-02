City
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto area roads are already getting bad as winter storm moves in

As a winter storm begins to blast the city, Toronto area roads are turning into a slushy mess.

Toronto is still catching up with the mess caused by the massive storm two weeks ago, with side streets still dealing with snow.

Environment Canada issued a new weather advisory for the city today ahead of what's expected to be one doozy of a multi-day snowfall event. Toronto could see 10 to 20 cm of snow accumulation by Friday.

The weather is already starting to impact area highways. OPP said they responded to 25 collisions in the afternoon of Feb. 2.

"Wet slushy roads with more snow on the way," the OPP wrote.

There are reports of slowdowns on highways going out of the city. Snowplough operators are out on the highways, but there will likely be traffic issues.

While downtown Toronto didn't look too bad this afternoon, the roads looked messy just north and west of the city.

Cars were sliding into ditches around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 400 southbound, just south of Innisfil, OPP said.

"If you don’t need to be on the roads today and tomorrow are going to be a good day to stay home," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt said there were problems on roads all around the GTA.

Traffic was at a standstill westbound on Highway 401 past Milton.

The weather could have one side benefit. With rumours of the "Freedom Convoy" heading to Toronto on Saturday, hopefully, this snowy mess will change their mind.

"Stay out of the snow, there is a big system coming through here right now and the less traffic that is out there, the easier it is for the ploughs to keep the highways clear," Schmidt said.

