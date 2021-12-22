Three of the most popular pet names in Toronto are the same for cats and dogs

Toronto's top pet names include favourites like Luna and Bella but a new list shows Canadians were also inspired by space exploration and the summer Olympics.

While we are still a few months away from the City of Toronto's popular pet name list, Rover.com, a pet sitting and dog walker network site, has released a list of popular pet names in Canada along with a breakdown of top names in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver for 2021.

Last year, the City of Toronto's municipal top four names for dogs and cats were the same — Charlie, Luna and Bella and Max. Rover found Luna and Bella are still top names for 2021 but Daisy is now also a top five pet name for both female dogs and cats.

This year Canadians have been influenced by space exploration — both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos took brief trips in space and pet owners have taken inspiration.

Dogs named Mars are trending up 496 per cent this year, according to Rover. Venus is trending up 722 per cent and perhaps inspired by Ursa Major, the dog name Ursa is up 122 per cent. Pluto is also trending up 58 per cent and Titan is trending up 19 per cent.

The most popular Olympic athlete-inspired pet names in Canada are Maggie, Penny, and Andre, according to Rover. Maggie Mac Neil took home gold in the women's butterfly, swimmer Penny Oleksiak became the most decorated Summer Olympian for Canada, and Andre De Grasse is now a six-time Olympic medalist in sprinting.

But the top five names shows most Toronto pet parents are keeping to the popular names. Rover breaks the top ten into male and female names for both cats and dogs.

Top Toronto female dog names

Luna Bella Coco Daisy Lola

Top Toronto male dog names

Milo Leo Charlie Max Teddy

Top Toronto female cat names

Luna Lola Bella Sophie Daisy

Top Toronto male cat names