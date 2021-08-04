Andre De Grasse wins gold for Canada in 200m at Tokyo Olympics

Andre De Grasse has claimed the gold medal in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, running in a blazingly fast 19.62 in the men's final on Wednesday morning.

It's the first time a Canadian has won the 200m in 93 years.

Canadian teammate and Toronto-born Aaron Brown came in sixth place.

This is De Grasse's fifth Olympics medal, making him one of Canada's most decorated athletes. He previously won bronze in the 100m at Tokyo and three medals at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro including a silver in the 200m.

De Grasse and Brown compete next in the men's 100m relay. The first heats start tonight with the final taking place on Friday.