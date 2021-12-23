City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fire truck

Toronto just got a rescue crane that can save people from burning 20-storey buildings

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Contending with one of the most vertical cityscapes in all of North America, firefighters in Toronto face some harrowing challenges trying to fend off fires in the city's taller buildings.

But have no fear, as the Toronto Fire Services (TFS) High Rise Unit recently welcomed its newest addition, a beast of an aerial rescue platform that can extend as high as a 20-storey residential building.

This new ten-wheeled titan can be seen rolling along Front Street East in the embedded tweet below, just outside its home base at Toronto Fire Station 333.

The Bronto Skylift Model F70RPX is an enormous telescopic crane, mounted on conventional cab truck chassis, that can extend a staggering 70 metres to assist fire crews performing dangerous rescue and firefighting operations.

If you want to know how tall 70 metres is, it's just a few metres shy of Toronto City Hall's height, and about ten metres longer than the end-to-end length of an NHL rink.

Towering infernos have been a growing problem in cities around the world, with high profile fires like the Grenfell Tower fire in London, England and the Notre Dame fire in Paris, France pushing fire departments to explore options for combating fires and rescuing people trapped in tall buildings.

Representatives of TFS got their first look at the 70-metre tall behemoth in 2019 in New York City, where the Fire Department of the City of New York showed off the technology with demonstrations at the famous Flat Iron Building and St. Paul's Cathedral.

TFS was sold on the equipment, and the following year, an F70RPX was purchased by the city for just over $3.2 million, along with a smaller model with a 41-metre reach for an additional $2.7 million.

And now that it's arrived and preparing to enter service in January, high-rise dwellers can all sleep a little bit easier knowing that this gigantic crane is around.

Lead photo by

Bronto Skylift

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford slammed for mixing up Thunder Bay and North Bay in tweet about Ontario city

Impaired Ontario driver hands police a Tim Hortons gift card instead of his license

Toronto just got a rescue crane that can save people from burning 20-storey buildings

People are wondering where Ontario Premier Doug Ford is right now

Plans for a reptile zoo in Toronto scrapped due to safety and animal welfare concerns

People are cancelling holiday plans as Ontario braces for more bad news

Toronto anti-vax bro Chris Sky banned from Instagram

How to book a booster shot in Toronto when it seems no slots are available for months