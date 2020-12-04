City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fire

Massive downtown Toronto fire halts morning traffic

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Friday morning's rainy weather has not seemed to help assuage a powerful fire that has overtaken at least one floor of a highrise at a busy downtown Toronto intersection.

The three-alarm blaze was active at the corner of College and Spadina, right near U of T student housing and a stone's throw away from the university campus itself.

Concerned parents will be relieved to know that the fire is in a building on the northwest corner, and not in the aforementioned CampusOne tower.

The structure in question seems to be at 484 Spadina, the former site of the historic 120-year-old Hotel Waverly, which, along with famed music venue the Silver Dollar Room, is currently being developed into condos.

With various crews on the scene battling the flames, morning traffic was stopped in multiple directions right in the midst of peak rush hour.

The thoroughfare of Spadina Avenue was and remains closed to all vehicles, tranist included, in both directions. College Street westbound from the corner is also blocked as the situation continued, and remains so at the time of publication.

Along with Toronto Fire, Police are also on site, as are paramedics "if required," Toronto Police Service Operations tweeted out around 7:40 this morning.

It seems the fire was reported just slightly prior, shortly before 7:10 a.m.

The exact cause of the incident is still unknown, but it seems that materials used for the ongoing construction on the 15th floor were somehow set alight.

The inferno later spread to lower floors, around the third and fourth, as a result of flaming debris.

Toronto Fire officials told toronto.com that the calamity was over by around 7:50 and that the building is now being ventilated.

Also, thankfully, that no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, but commuters are advised to take alternative routes to avoid the area and Spadina specifically.

It helps that roads are already a mess due to the mix of rain and snow forecasted from early morning well into the afternoon across the city.

Lead photo by

Rafi Ghanaghounian

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Airbnb parties are strictly banned in Toronto on New Year's Eve

The Toronto Zoo just welcomed a new baby zebra and the video is adorable

Massive downtown Toronto fire halts morning traffic

You can buy an inflatable lawn display that's the perfect ode to Toronto

Massive Toronto bust nets $17M worth of cocaine and other drugs

School buses stolen and taken on joy ride before being dumped in Vaughan creek

Police searching for man who walked into school and punched teacher in the face

Impending snowstorm threatens to impact commute in Toronto