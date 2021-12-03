City
Police bust men who just tried to smuggle 59 illegal guns into Ontario using a boat

The RCMP just seized 59 illegal firearms from smugglers who used a boat to cross over the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall, Ontario.

Earlier this week, members of the Integrated RCMP Cornwall Border Integrity Team witnessed three bags get unloaded from a boat and after conducting a roadside stop of the vehicle found dozens of restricted firearms.

53 restricted pistols, 6 prohibited rifles, and over 100 prohibited high capacity magazines were found within the bags.

Police believe they were destined for criminal networks.

Two Quebec men are facing charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of weapons for purpose of trafficking.

On top of all that, additional charges under the Criminal Code and Customs Act could also be added on.

This isn't the first time police have confiscated a large amount of weapons this year, having earlier caught a woman trying to cross into the country while smuggling 56 guns.

Back in April there was also the case of Toronto police seizing a gun that seems like it was best suited for stashing under the bartop of an Old West Saloon.

With 41 shooting related homicides so far this year in Toronto, there's been a push to keep guns off the streets and clamp down on weapons smugglers.

Lead photo by

RCMP

