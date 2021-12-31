Ontario is angry after Doug Ford a no-show at latest provincial announcement

On Thursday afternoon, a new wave of restrictions was announced for Ontario by Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

Overshadowing concerns about these new semi-lockdowns (or lack thereof), it was another no-show by premier Doug Ford that has everyone talking today.

There were a lot of things that were shocking about today’s Provincial Government’s announcement but the most shocking of all was the Premier @fordnation and his key minister were absent! #thisisnotleadership #onpoli — Elizabeth A. Mendes (@EA_Mendes) December 30, 2021

People are voicing their anger over the fact that Doug Ford was nowhere to be found during the announcement, leaving Dr. Moore to face the province alone and be the sole bearer of bad news.

One even compared it to a Canadian version of Squid Game.

Not absent just quietly watching from afar to see how it plays out - who wins or dies. Sort of like Canadian Squid Games ! #onpoli #FordfailedOntario #VoteFordOut2022 #SquidGame https://t.co/X0TXOaSQJv — Cathy Miller (@jenchrreb) December 31, 2021

Dr. Moore taking the reins for this announcement raises questions about whether Ford is using him as a shield for bad press with a provincial election around the corner.

It sure feels like the same "protect the king" approach the Ford government was accused of in early 2021.

Politicians are going into an election campaign

They do not want to be present when something is announced that might anger some voters.

So, they let Dr. Moore do it. — Peter K Burian (@PKBurian) December 30, 2021

The premier is being slammed for an apparent lack of leadership, failing to show up for maybe the most crucial announcement from his administration in months. Ford's family business venture Deco Labels and Tags even had some shade thrown its way.

Just as a friendly reminder. This scale of announcement would be unacceptable to be absent for as the manager of a sticker company. If you weren’t there for this without appropriately communicated reasons why, you would 100% every time be fired with cause. — Jonathan T (@JonathanT_1983) December 31, 2021

Ford's absence wasn't just limited to Thursday's press conference, and along with previous no-shows, Twitter is reacting with a slew of tweets using the #WhereIsDougFord hashtag.

Even before Thursday's Ford-less announcement, people have been likening the premier's regular absences from bad news pressers to a game of Where's Waldo.

Speaking of missing politicians... #WhereIsDougFord pic.twitter.com/gT9fvc1NNi — Left of the Box 🇨🇦-Pls sub to my channel (@SandeeLovas) December 31, 2021

Scrolling tweets with this hashtag, you'll find some comedic gold making light of a depressing situation.

I assume that Ontario is now at the "can I speak to your manager?" stage of the pandemic...@JustinTrudeau #WhereIsDougFord — Dave DeGrâce, MD (@DaveDeGraceMD) December 24, 2021

Comparing the premier to a quantum mechanics thought experiment is certainly a new one.

It’s Schrodinger’s Premier. You both want him to show up and don’t want him to show up…and you can’t tell which option is worse until it happens. #WhereIsDougFord #COVID19 https://t.co/88XtcFy7nQ — Thomas Watson, CD, CIP (@ThomasWatsonCD) December 22, 2021

It's really just the latest sideshow in the Ford government's response to the pandemic.

Despite a brief period of political unity in the early days of COVID, a litany of gaffes and questionable moves by the premier have had people talking about Ontario in a less than positive light.

You know things are an absolute disaster and sh*tshow right now with Doug Ford & COVID when people in Florida are saying "What the f*ck is happening in Ontario?"#VoteFordOut2022 #WhereIsDougFord #NeverConservative — Dale Thompson (@daleethompson) December 31, 2021

So where is Doug Ford right now? Many people on Twitter are claiming he is up in cottage country.

Doug Ford hiding out at the cottage… pic.twitter.com/sWgsn4ZYyC — Halli Gallo (@HalliGallo) December 30, 2021

This theory is being echoed by sooo many people. Enough people that we're adding sentences just to get more links in.