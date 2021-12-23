City
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford today

People are wondering where Ontario Premier Doug Ford is right now

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The whereabouts of Premier Doug Ford are being called into question as a video that seems to show him heading to the cottage continues to circulate.

On Twitter, the hashtag #WhereIsDougFord has a long list of people pondering the missing-in-action premier.

"When the going gets tough in Ontario, the 'tough' fucks off to the Muskokas," one person wrote.

"Ford always hides when we need him to lead the most. He is at the cottage," another said.

A short TikTok video posted three days ago shows Ford outside a car window and a man asks: "Heading to the cottage for the next lockdown?"

Ford answers, "heading to the cottage, yes."

The video creator says she filmed this last weekend, and while many wondered what the issue was, she suggests many people stayed home out of an abundance of caution.

"…restrictions that were just put in place a lot of people are cancelling their Christmas plans on spending the holidays alone," she wrote.

The Ontario Liberal Party War Room account picked up the video and noted earlier Ford had said we're in "a war against Omicron."

"If that's the case, it would be awfully problematic if the premier went off to his cottage while Ontarians struggle to get boosters and rapid tests," they wrote.

While it appears Ford did return to Etobicoke to get his booster shot on Dec. 21, his communications office says Ford hasn't been able to get into his home due to crowds of protesters.

"The Premier and his family haven't been able to get into their home for most of the weekend or today because anti-vaxxers have been protesting outside their house," said Ivana Yelich, Director of Media Relations for the Office of the Premier of Ontario.

The Premier's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Ford's current location.

If he is at his cottage or somewhere else, it is a luxury some his neighbours don't have and they are stuck facing noisy crowds.

Lead photo by

@kristintattoos screen shot

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford slammed for mixing up Thunder Bay and North Bay in tweet about Ontario city

Impaired Ontario driver hands police a Tim Hortons gift card instead of his license

Toronto just got a rescue crane that can save people from burning 20-storey buildings

People are wondering where Ontario Premier Doug Ford is right now

Plans for a reptile zoo in Toronto scrapped due to safety and animal welfare concerns

People are cancelling holiday plans as Ontario braces for more bad news

Toronto anti-vax bro Chris Sky banned from Instagram

How to book a booster shot in Toronto when it seems no slots are available for months