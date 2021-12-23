People are wondering where Ontario Premier Doug Ford is right now

The whereabouts of Premier Doug Ford are being called into question as a video that seems to show him heading to the cottage continues to circulate.

On Twitter, the hashtag #WhereIsDougFord has a long list of people pondering the missing-in-action premier.

"When the going gets tough in Ontario, the 'tough' fucks off to the Muskokas," one person wrote.

"Ford always hides when we need him to lead the most. He is at the cottage," another said.

A short TikTok video posted three days ago shows Ford outside a car window and a man asks: "Heading to the cottage for the next lockdown?"

.@fordnation has said we’re in war against omicron. If that’s the case, it would be awfully problematic if the premier went off to his cottage while Ontarians struggle to get boosters and rapid tests. Maybe it’s the reason he won’t recall the legislature? #onpoli pic.twitter.com/XBbGGWNSsO — Ont. Liberal Party War Room (@OLPWarRoom) December 20, 2021

Ford answers, "heading to the cottage, yes."

The video creator says she filmed this last weekend, and while many wondered what the issue was, she suggests many people stayed home out of an abundance of caution.

"…restrictions that were just put in place a lot of people are cancelling their Christmas plans on spending the holidays alone," she wrote.

The Ontario Liberal Party War Room account picked up the video and noted earlier Ford had said we're in "a war against Omicron."

"If that's the case, it would be awfully problematic if the premier went off to his cottage while Ontarians struggle to get boosters and rapid tests," they wrote.

On Tuesday, I received my #COVID19 booster dose and I encourage all Ontarians to do the same. Boosters offer additional protection against the #Omicron variant.



Book your #booster dose as soon as you can:

🖥https://t.co/0UFOCkfUKs

📱1-833-943-3900 pic.twitter.com/pMsbspJOFR — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 23, 2021

While it appears Ford did return to Etobicoke to get his booster shot on Dec. 21, his communications office says Ford hasn't been able to get into his home due to crowds of protesters.

"The Premier and his family haven't been able to get into their home for most of the weekend or today because anti-vaxxers have been protesting outside their house," said Ivana Yelich, Director of Media Relations for the Office of the Premier of Ontario.

.@OntLiberal has hit a new low with this garbage.



The Premier and his family haven’t been able to get into their home for most of the weekend or today because anti-vaxxers have been protesting outside their house. https://t.co/AoZukHtd80 — Ivana Yelich (@yelich_ivana) December 21, 2021

The Premier's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Ford's current location.

If he is at his cottage or somewhere else, it is a luxury some his neighbours don't have and they are stuck facing noisy crowds.