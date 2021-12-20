Anti-vaxxers protested outside Doug Ford's Toronto home in an ugly scene

It was far from a quiet night at Premier Doug Ford's home in Etobicoke, when a few dozen angry protesters showed up on Sunday evening to speak (or shout) out in opposition to the latest round of public health restrictions.

Good afternoon Toronto! Today we're leaving downtown for surburbia as an #antivaxxer demonstration is taking place outside of @fordnation residence on Tettenhall Road#cdnpoli #Toronto #onpoli pic.twitter.com/vc9TLh4wcF — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) December 19, 2021

Residents of the typically quiet, suburban street were jolted out of their evening routines by protesters yelling through megaphones, bringing their crazy conspiracy theories about the still-raging pandemic to the front door of the premier.

Protesters clashed with counter-protesters and things got a bit ugly.

A couple of counter protestors showed up today in front of Doug Fords house, one of the antivaxx protestors doesn’t like it and accuses one of them of being incredibly racist… (audio racism warning)



“Freedom fighters” everyone smh…#antivaxxers pic.twitter.com/D7YgqmeqEj — Johnny Fondue (@EatsFood2) December 20, 2021

On top of the noise disturbance imposed on Ford and neighbours, protesters shined flashlights at the windows of the house in an apparent effort to further disturb anyone inside.

All lights were off in the house, indicating that either nobody was home or a Halloween-like ploy to make the residence look empty.

Continued defiance of the new measures — which include a cap on outdoor gatherings at 25 persons — could spell trouble for the group if they return, Toronto Police reportedly warning attendees that tickets will be handed out if they return for a follow-up demonstration.

The entrance to Tettenhall Road had additional police units posted up. Very noticeable police presence here today#Toronto #onpoli #antivaxxers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ihYR6L9wWW — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) December 19, 2021

Of course, this didn't sit well with the already-fuming demonstrators, and the heavy police presence keeping the peace outside of the premier's home faced insults and more.

Someone in the crowd claimed that police will ticket people who come down here tomorrow. The crowd does not react well to it#Toronto #onpoli #antivaxxers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/v7FowMug58 — Kosalan Kathir (@kokopuff16) December 19, 2021

They may not be deterred, though, with Sunday supposed to be the first in a two-day protest, plus reports that more protests are on the way, including a Christmas Day demonstration once again slated to take place outside of Doug Ford's home.

It feels like the anti-vax crowd is growing more radical as colder weather thins their herd down to only the most vocal and extreme of the bunch.

Among those in this core group of ideological holdouts, one of the attendees is known as Suzanne/Michelle Robertson, a prominent figure in anti-vax circles.

Lawyer and vocal critic of the anti-vax and other far-right movements, Caryma S'ad, tells blogTO that this isn't Robertson's first rodeo (complete with bullhorn, saying that she "was reportedly charged last year in relation to similar demonstrations at the premier's residence.")

S'ad says that while "it remains to be seen how parties intend to pander (or not) to these groups" in the upcoming election, she finds it "interesting" how a group protesting the premier's policy shares the same memes and opinions as his daughter, Krista Haynes.

A warm holiday message &/or barely veiled threat from the Premier’s daughter Krista Haynes (née Ford @fordnation).



Will the Ford family be observing public health protocols?#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #Qrista pic.twitter.com/Q8jWMlzdAR — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) December 20, 2021

"The Premier's stubborn silence and refusal to publicly denounce her views is increasingly a matter of public concern, especially since he has previously admitted to consulting with his family on public policy issues," says S'ad.

"Ontarians deserve to know what is influencing pandemic response decisions."