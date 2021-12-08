Impaired Ontario driver hits car and then stops to eat chicken wings

An Ontario driver is facing charges for a series of bad decisions he made on the road last night, the final of which involved obliviously eating chicken wings in the middle of an intersection.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police received a call around 9 p.m. Tuesday night about a motor vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision after hitting a car on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst.

Before police could attend to the scene, they received a second call, approximately 30 minutes after the first, about a vehicle stopped in an intersection on Muskoka Road 169.

What police found when they arrived would surprise even the most seasoned of cops.

"When Police arrived the male driver was behind the wheel finishing his chicken wings, and he was unaware of the collision," said police in a news release.

#BbrOPP locate an impaired driver stopped in the middle of an intersection in Gravenhurst. Driver hit another car and then stopped here to finish his chicken wings. #Drivesober. ^tm pic.twitter.com/JDrU2LU6jK — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 8, 2021

OPP Central Region posted about the incident on social media, and Twitter users were understandably stunned to read about such a strange turn of events on Ontario roads.

"Wow....no words," wrote one respondent.

"Last meal?" wrote another.

"Come on!!!!" wrote yet another shocked Twitter user. "Guess u can't make this shit up. LOL."

Following an investigation, police arrested and charged 67-year-old William Newlove of Muskoka Lakes with impaired operation and fail to report accident.

He is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 4, 2022.