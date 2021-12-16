City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
cn tower falling glass

CN Tower closes after glass comes crashing down from the Toronto landmark

Pedestrians near the base of Canada's tallest freestanding structure got a good scare during the noon hour on Thursday, when a panel of glass reportedly fell hundreds of metres from the CN Tower.

A video posted by CP24 shows a broken pane on one of the exterior windows providing views to elevator passengers, roughly halfway up the 553-metre-tall tower.

The CN Tower has issued a statement, saying that the tourist attraction has been closed to visitors as a temporary precaution, and that the surrounding area is blocked off to pedestrians as police investigate. No injuries have been reported.

With a partially broken pane of glass looming high above, a stretch of Bremner Blvd. has been closed between Lower Simcoe and Navy Wharf Crt.

Dangerous debris plummeting from the CN Tower is nothing new, with falling ice a regular problem around the base of the tower and surrounding buildings. Falling glass from condo towers is another familiar issue in Toronto, but the two issues seem to have merged in this scary incident.

Jack Landau

