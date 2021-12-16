CN Tower closes after glass comes crashing down from the Toronto landmark

Pedestrians near the base of Canada's tallest freestanding structure got a good scare during the noon hour on Thursday, when a panel of glass reportedly fell hundreds of metres from the CN Tower.

A video posted by CP24 shows a broken pane on one of the exterior windows providing views to elevator passengers, roughly halfway up the 553-metre-tall tower.

CN tower closes as a precaution after report of falling glasshttps://t.co/ijR3t6e5aJ pic.twitter.com/N0EX6HWRa9 — CP24 (@CP24) December 16, 2021

The CN Tower has issued a statement, saying that the tourist attraction has been closed to visitors as a temporary precaution, and that the surrounding area is blocked off to pedestrians as police investigate. No injuries have been reported.

Due to a report of falling debris, please be advised that the CN Tower is currently closed and areas surrounding the CN Tower have been closed as a precaution.

The CN Tower team has identified the source of debris and have secured the area. pic.twitter.com/ysJ30XQwVH — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) December 16, 2021

With a partially broken pane of glass looming high above, a stretch of Bremner Blvd. has been closed between Lower Simcoe and Navy Wharf Crt.

HAZARD: (ROAD CLOSURE)

Bremner Blvd + Rees St

- Bremner Blvd blocked between Lower Simcoe & Navy Wharf Crt

- please avoid the area

- CN tower staff addressing issues

- @ttc and @metrolinx advised #GO2421730

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2021

Dangerous debris plummeting from the CN Tower is nothing new, with falling ice a regular problem around the base of the tower and surrounding buildings. Falling glass from condo towers is another familiar issue in Toronto, but the two issues seem to have merged in this scary incident.