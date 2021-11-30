Toronto weather forecast calls for a second dumping of snow this week

After waking up to heaps of flurries over the weekend, Toronto is expected to get a second dumping of snow this week.

The Weather Network says the city should see several more rounds of snow by this weekend.

Waking up to snow this morning? ❄ For the second time this week, flakes are falling southern Ontario as an Alberta clipper sweeps across the region.

📸: @Maryannmommers1 #ONStorm #ONSnow https://t.co/zLR4muERhC — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 30, 2021

For Tuesday, the weather agency expects widespread, but light flurries falling , with a mix of rain and snow into the evening.

Snow squalls will arrive early on Wednesday, the weather agency adds.

Band of heavy lake-effect snow we saw stretching into London is finally easing. Widespread light snow to continue across the GTA into the early afternoon hours. A few more cm likely ❄️ #onwx #ONStorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/m9B2Xo7wDB — Jessie Uppal (@JessieUppalTWN) November 30, 2021

Toronto will see a rainy Thursday, with the city expected to warm up to 8 degrees celsius, along with showers.

The weekend will go back to cold, the real snowfall hits on Saturday and Sunday bringing in messy conditions with scattered flurries set for both days.

This is all part of a storm track coming in from Alberta, which may continue over the next 10 days.

Prepare for frigid temperatures along with the blast of snow.

By Tuesday, it will get as low as zero degrees celsius, but feel more like -6 degrees celsius.

If you've already pulled out your winter coats, you'll definitely need to buy a good pair of boots to survive this snowy upcoming week.