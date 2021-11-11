City
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
coyotes toronto

Toronto residents see woman leaving out meat to attract coyotes

Seeing coyotes in Toronto is nothing new, but one neighbourhood is reporting a marked increase, likely related to someone leaving out meat for the animals.

Several residents reported seeing coyotes in the Jane Street and Dundas Street West area of the Junction recently.

"Probably for the last two months, I've encountered them daily around here and it's on my walks which is about an hour, an hour and a half walk that I do with the dog in the morning," area resident Alex Zacheja told CP24.

The environmental conservation organization Coyote Watch in Toronto reported that coyotes are in the Beresford Park area between Jane Street and Windemere Avenue, Dundas Street West and Bloor Street.

"People have been leaving out food to taunt the coyotes out into the school and residential area," Coyote Watch posted.

People told CP24 that a woman who may work at a butcher shop leaves meat and cheese out.

"Feed has been repeatedly spotted at the north east corner of James Culnan Catholic School on Windemere Ave.," Coyote Watch posted.

In a similar incident this summer, people were leaving food for coyotes in Pine Hills Cemetery, and one coyote had to be removed from its family and sent to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary permanently.

Toronto Wildlife Centre said that feeding coyotes changes their behaviour.

"A coyote or other wild animal whose behaviour has been significantly changed by feeding could potentially hurt someone, even if the animal is playing or merely seeking a food treat," the centre said in a press release.

Coyote sightings have long been a part of living in Toronto but there may be more encounters recently due to lockdowns. 

The City of Toronto could not immediately comment on the situation in the Junction but they told CP24 that Toronto Animal Services (TAS) is aware of the rise in coyote sightings. They have posted a sign in the neighbourhood alerting residents about the recent sightings in the area and will continue to monitor the area in hopes of stopping the intentional feeding.

Despite the warnings this summer, people don't seem to be changing and coyotes will suffer.

"Human behaviour needs to change, because wild animals fall victim as a result," Toronto Wildlife Centre said.

Lead photo by

alex_virt

