Police release video of chaotic shootout in Vaughan shopping plaza parking lot

Dramatic security camera footage is circulating today of a shootout that left two bystanders injured last month at a shopping plaza in Vaughan, Ontario, just north of Toronto.

Released by the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau on Thursday, the video is intense and might be hard to watch for some, but police are hoping it will help bring those responsible to justice.

Officers were first called to the area of Langstaff Road and Silmar Drive for a report of a shooting on Monday, Oct. 18 at 3:40 a.m., according to investigators.

Upon arrival, they "located a vehicle at the scene with a bullet hole through a door, along with several shell casings." Police say a "second scene" was located in a nearby plaza near Langstaff and Valeria Boulevard.

The scene depicted in the video, which does not contain audio, is one of chaos and danger: Young men are seen running through a parking lot while opening fire and ducking for cover.

Two female victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries as a result of the fray and were able to make it to hospital on their own.

Three suspects, all from Toronto, have been identified to date, but police believe that there were additional people involved. The shootout video, which shows at least six people outdoors and several in cars, supports this hypothesis.

So far, two men have been arrested: Mubarik Gool, 27, and Brandon Graham, 23. A warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Jameel Melville of Toronto. Police are encouraging Melville and any other individuals involved to seek legal advice and turn themselves in.

"Officers are appealing to any witnesses in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward," wrote police in a news release issued this week alongside the video.

"Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways."