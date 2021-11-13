Ikea won't be selling Christmas trees in Toronto this year due to shortage

Despite Ikea expanding across Ontario with various pop up shops in shopping malls, and even a downtown Toronto location expected to arrive in the new year the homewares giant had to pull back on at least one of their offerings, announcing they will not be selling Christmas trees this year due to a shortage.

"Unfortunately, live Christmas trees will not be available to purchase at IKEA Canada stores this holiday season. We know live trees have been a much-loved tradition for IKEA and our customers over many years and we sincerely apologize," was the message posted to the home page of each Canadian store's location.

The shortage has come due to an increased demand and bad weather conditions which has limited the ability for the evergreen trees to grow to an appropriate size.

Experts are predicting a Christmas tree shortage this year — and farmers are advising people to buy early. https://t.co/G0ZCeMBM8B pic.twitter.com/I5ktRwPlV3 — CNBC (@CNBC) November 12, 2021

Often it takes at least a decade to grow a tree to the appropriate size, yet a rise of climate change over the past few years means that growing conditions have changed for the worse.

A number of forest fires, extreme heat during the summer, and extreme cold during the winter means that even the trees that have been planted rarely survive, and those that due often have stunted growth.

Rather than deal with the chaos of trying to provide enough trees for their massive and dedicated customers, Ikea has decided to not sell them.

In a year where in-person Christmas parties can once again happen, some people will need to look for alternate routes if they hope to get the traditional family photo in front of the tree.