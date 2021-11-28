City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
omicron ontario

Ontario confirms first two cases of omicron COVID variant

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The omicron variant has officially found its way to Ontario despite new travel restrictions announced on Friday trying to stop its spread.

Health officials confirmed two cases on Sunday that were detected in individuals in Ottawa who had recently travelled to Canada from Nigeria.

Both individuals are currently in isolation and Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management.

The omicron variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on Nov. 24 but the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on Nov. 9.

At this point it is unclear if the vaccines are effective against the variant.

News of the variant has caused countries around the world to implement new travel restrictions as well as panic in global stock markets.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario confirms first two cases of omicron COVID variant

Friends and family raise almost $100k for Toronto man lost in B.C. mudslide

Long-abandoned Toronto building to be reborn into the base of a condo tower

More cities in Ontario are tightening restrictions due to rise in COVID cases

This is why people were given expired vaccines at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Ontario

Drake chooses Brampton instead of Toronto for location of his first cannabis dispensary

What to know about the new Omicron COVID variant and concerns in Ontario

Concerns are growing about a COVID fifth wave and new variant hitting Ontario soon