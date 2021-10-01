U of T grads ranked the most employable in Canada

A new report ranks the University of Toronto as the number one school in Canada for employability, adding yet another notch to the highly-respected school's belt.

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings, released by London-based analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), ranks schools across the globe on their employability based on partnerships with employers, graduate employment rate, employer-student connections, alumni outcomes and employment reputation.

"As the world recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of graduating with the skills and qualities required by modern employers has arguably never been greater," reads the report.

Of the more than 500 universities included on the list, U of T came in at number 21, ranking the highest of any school in Canada.

The university received an overall score of 89.5 out of 100, while the second-highest rated Canadian school — University of Waterloo — came in at number 24 with a rating of 88.7.

Here are the top 25 schools for employability, according to the ranking:

Massachussettes Institute of Technology (MIT) Stanford University University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) University of Sydney Harvard University Tsinghua University University of Oxford The University of Melbourne Cornell University The University of Hong Kong University of Cambridge Institut Polytechnique de Paris University of Chicago Yale University Princeton University New York University (NYU) National University of Singapore (NUS) Columbia Universita University of Pennsylvania UCL University of Toronto ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Peking Unviersity University of Waterloo The University of Tokyo

"Each of the universities ranked below has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace," reads the report.

"Given the fierce competition for graduate roles around the world, students should be seriously considering how their university can prepare them adequately for full-time employment, by connecting them with global employers and ensuring they develop the necessary skills and knowledge."