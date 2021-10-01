City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
u of t employability

U of T grads ranked the most employable in Canada

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A new report ranks the University of Toronto as the number one school in Canada for employability, adding yet another notch to the highly-respected school's belt.

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings, released by London-based analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), ranks schools across the globe on their employability based on partnerships with employers, graduate employment rate, employer-student connections, alumni outcomes and employment reputation.

"As the world recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of graduating with the skills and qualities required by modern employers has arguably never been greater," reads the report.

Of the more than 500 universities included on the list, U of T came in at number 21, ranking the highest of any school in Canada.

The university received an overall score of 89.5 out of 100, while the second-highest rated Canadian school — University of Waterloo — came in at number 24 with a rating of 88.7.

Here are the top 25 schools for employability, according to the ranking:

  1. Massachussettes Institute of Technology (MIT)
  2. Stanford University
  3. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
  4. University of Sydney
  5. Harvard University
  6. Tsinghua University
  7. University of Oxford
  8. The University of Melbourne
  9. Cornell University
  10. The University of Hong Kong
  11. University of Cambridge
  12. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
  13. University of Chicago
  14. Yale University
  15. Princeton University
  16. New York University (NYU)
  17. National University of Singapore (NUS)
  18. Columbia Universita
  19. University of Pennsylvania
  20. UCL
  21. University of Toronto
  22. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
  23. Peking Unviersity
  24. University of Waterloo
  25. The University of Tokyo

"Each of the universities ranked below has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace," reads the report.

"Given the fierce competition for graduate roles around the world, students should be seriously considering how their university can prepare them adequately for full-time employment, by connecting them with global employers and ensuring they develop the necessary skills and knowledge."

Lead photo by

Terry Alexander

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to be one of the warmest October days on record in Toronto this weekend

People in Toronto will have to keep wearing masks indoors as bylaw extended into 2022

The work from home trend is killing downtown Toronto and experts say it could get worse

U of T grads ranked the most employable in Canada

People in Ontario scoff at measly 10-cent minimum wage increase

Calls mount for Ontario government to ban anti-vaccine protests near hospitals

Above-average temperatures expected for Toronto in October

9 major subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend