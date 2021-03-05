University of Toronto ranked best in Canada across 5 subject fields

The University of Toronto is once again showing why it's not only considered the best school in Canada, but one of the best in the world.

In new rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds, a London-based analytics and insights firm, U of T consistently tops the Canadian charts.

The nearly 200 year old school was listed as best in Canada in all five broad subject categories consisting of Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

In a more focused ranking of 48 specific subjects, Toronto's largest school placed first in 30 of them and came second in several others.

Not limited to just dominating the Canadian rankings, U of T also placed top-ten globally in seven different categories including a third overall ranking in education where only UCL and Harvard finished higher.

As a whole, the University of Toronto received a score of 82.7/100 — good for 25th best in the world. The score was determined by a number of factors including academic reputation, employer reputation, and faculty to student ratio.

"This latest international subject ranking reflects the University of Toronto's strength across a wide array of disciplines, from the humanities and social sciences to medicine and engineering," said U of T President Meric Gertler via a news release.

"It is also a testament to our unyielding commitment to research, innovation and academic excellence."

In total, over 5,000 schools were evaluated and considered for inclusion within the lengthy ranking of the world's top 1,000 schools. Twenty-six Canadian Universities made the final list including two others that call Toronto home in Ryerson and York University.

A trio of American schools topped the overall list with MIT receiving a perfect score followed by Stanford and Harvard rounding out the top three.

It's a wonderful moment of pride for all students, staff and alumni of Toronto's oldest school. As far as awards go, this is definitely better than some of the others bestowed upon the University of Toronto.