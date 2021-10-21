City
TTC Subway Closure

8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

As the weekend approaches transit riders in Toronto can look forward to another TTC subway closure.

This weekend, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on October 23 and 24 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. From October 25 to 28, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for tunnel and signal upgrades.

The next scheduled weekend subway closure will halt service on Line 1 between St. Clair and College stations on October 30 for signal maintenance. Regular Sunday service will be in action for Halloween.

