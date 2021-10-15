Special weather statement issued for Toronto as super soaker rainstorm approaches

You know the weather's about to get crazy in Toronto when Environment Canada issues a special alert a full day before something is set to happen — meaning that the storm system headed our way right now is guaranteed to be a doozy.

As meteorologists warned earlier this week, the remnants of destructive Hurricane Pamela are set to arrive in Toronto just in time for the weekend.

"Rain at times heavy tonight through Saturday," reads a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada around 5 a.m. Friday morning.



"Heavy rainfall with amounts reaching 20 to 40 mm. Isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible."

Showers and thunderstorms with tropical remnants are forecast to reach Southern Ontario today, intensifying overnight to make for one wet and wild Saturday.



"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area tonight through Saturday as a low pressure system and associated cold front push through the region," warns the federal weather agency.



"Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time."

Most of Friday should remain relatively dry, with temperatures reaching a balmy 21 C, but the incoming storm should put a swift end to our ability to have picnics in the park.

Sadly, the beautiful warmth we've been enjoying is also expected to be ushered out by the low-pressure system. Hey, it was bound to happen eventually. We live in Canada, not Mexico.