galleria toronto

Neon sign disappears from Toronto mall and locals are heartbroken

A neon sign that was the last vestige of the past of a nostalgic local mall has finally come down, and some locals are pretty bummed about it.

In 2019, a glowing art installation reading "Love Me 'til I'm Me Again" was designed by Thrush Holmes for ELAD Canada, which is in the process of turning the site of Toronto's old Galleria Mall into a mixed-used mega development called "Galleria on the Park."

While many people loved the impression the towering installation made, it was still the first sign of the end of the mall that was something of a community hub with businesses like a gym, bakery, pet store and LCBO.

Now, even the neon sign itself is coming down, making some locals even more aware of the way the area is going to be drastically changing thanks to the development. It was always intended to be a temporary installation.

As construction continues to progress, the sign was officially taken down within the last couple of weeks.

"It's become a beacon for the community over the last two years, and we've been thrilled to see the positive reception during this period," ELAD Canada tells blogTO.

Recognizing the response to the piece, ELAD is working with Holmes to preserve elements of the art, like the neon heart which will be installed at a presentation gallery across the street.

There are also plans to continue incorporating artwork into the project as construction continues.

"Public art remains a priority for us as this community continue to unfold and we can't wait to unveil further artwork," says ELAD Canada.

Jaclyn Skrobacky

