City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
minimim wage ontario 2021

The minimum wage in Ontario has just officially gone up

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario's minimum wage increase officially comes into effect today.

The increase means all workers across the province who make minimum wage will now earn $14.35 an hour instead of $14.25, representing a rise of just 10 cents an hour.

Several other wages have also increased slightly as of today: student wages have gone from $13.40 to $13.50, liquor servers' wages have gone from $12.45 to $12.55 and homeworkers from $15.70 to $15.80.

Hunting, fishing, and wilderness guides are also benefitting from the planned increase, with their hourly wage rising from $71.30 to $71.75.

Though the increases are slight, and though the new minimum wage by no means represents a living wage in Toronto, any progress is good progress — especially considering wages didn't rise at all in 2019.

Ontario's minimum wage last rose exactly one year ago, increasing from $14 to $14.25 in 2020.

The wage increased more drastically, from $11.60 to $14, in 2018 — right before Premier Doug Ford came into power. 

The previous provincial government had introduced a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2019, but Ford rolled back the plan and introduced a wage freeze shortly after becoming premier. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Above-average temperatures expected for Toronto in October

9 major subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

The minimum wage in Ontario has just officially gone up

Here's a list of Indigenous-owned businesses in Toronto you can support right now

Toronto's new Indigenous spirit garden will feature a ten-ton stone turtle

U of T professor creates astronomy class with an Indigenous lens

Canada just got a new design for the loonie that honours Indigenous communities

How the iconic Toronto sign evolved to reflect Indigenous roots