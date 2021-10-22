City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
peel police video

Man says police took him down for not wearing a mask in Mississauga

Dramatic video footage is circulating this week of a man being arrested (in a forceful manner) by Peel Police officers in Mississauga while screaming about masks.

The clips in question, first posted to 6ixbuzzTV on Thursday, show two police officers holding a man against a glass door while handcuffing him.

Witness Fabian Di Maria, who happened to capture part of the scene on his phone when it was going down, tells blogTO that it happened outside the popular Lazar Bakery in Mississauga.

We can hear the man in the video telling Di Maria that he is being arrested for not wearing a mask. An officer turns around and waves off the comment, prompting the man being arrested to scream "don't f*cking lie!"

The man reiterates to the camera person multiple times that he was kicked out of a store for not wearing a mask, at one point saying "and this is Canada."

When Di Maria says "but you guys can't arrest him for not wearing a mask," an officer turns to say "No. You're not listening."

The man being arrested encouraged one cop to squeeze his handcuffs tighter, calling him a "tough guy" as the police escort him away.

According to police, the man in the video was arrested for the crime of trespassing — a complaint that has indeed been used by Ontario business owners in the past to get non-compliant anti-vaxxers out of their stores.

"Officers responded to an address in Mississauga as a result of a complaint surrounding an offence under the Trespass to Property Act. Officers attempted to place the suspect under arrest, however, the suspect did resist," said Peel Police to blogTO of the incident.

"Officers were eventually successful in arresting the man and as a result, a 47-year-old man from Milton has been charged with Mischief. He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date."

Lead photo by

 Fabian Di Maria

