Here's how Toronto schools ranked in the most recent major university rankings

Toronto universities took top spots again in the annual Maclean's University Rankings list.

In the 2022 university ranking, Maclean's evaluated five popular programs — nursing, business, computer science, education and engineering, as well as the university with the best overall reputation and the best schools for student satisfaction.

For the sixth straight year, the University of Toronto was named Canada's top school by reputation. The magazine notes U of T's 200-year history in the city producing renowned graduates such as Lester B. Pearson and Frederick Banting.

"Its graduates are also behind an eclectic range of inventions, such as the electric wheelchair, the alkaline battery, the Canadian Sphynx cat and IMAX," Maclean's notes.

Today, U of T boasts one of the largest research networks in the world — receiving more than $1.2 billion in research funding every year.

"Out of all the schools in North America, only Harvard University publishes more academic papers than U of T."

University of Toronto also recently ranked first in Canada (again), second among public universities in North America and 26th in the world, on the QS World University Rankings.

Other Toronto universities also made the cut with York University at 18 on the reputation ranking, and Ryerson University at number 20.

In student satisfaction, however, U of T falls to 13 amongst medical doctorate level universities. Ryerson places ninth and York is 13 among comprehensive universities.

In the best nursing program category, U of T was again at the top, York was 13 and Ryerson 16 on the list. U of T tied with the University of British Columbia for best education program with York taking ninth spot.

For business programs, U of T ties with the University of British Columbia. York is seventh and Ryerson number 14. For computer science, U of T, again, ties with the University of British Columbia and York is ranked 14. U of T ties with Waterloo in the engineering category.

The rankings were compiled through online surveys of more than 1,200 professors, deans and chairs at 80 universities, and more than 19,000 university students.